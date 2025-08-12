Vince McMahon Furious Over Crowd’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Final WWE Appearance

Vince McMahon has admitted he was furious over how fans reacted to Hulk Hogan’s final WWE appearance.

In a preview clip for the upcoming TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan special, McMahon was reminded that Hogan was loudly booed during his last televised appearance on the January 6 episode of Raw. He did not hold back in his response.

“I was angry. He deserved much more.”

The segment also captured chants of “F*** Hulk Hogan” from the live crowd, though Hogan himself brushed off the negativity, saying he never minded getting booed in major markets like Los Angeles. Despite the divisive reaction, McMahon and Hogan’s decades-long relationship was built on both professional ups and downs, with McMahon’s anger serving as a reminder of the deep loyalty he felt toward one of WWE’s most enduring figures.