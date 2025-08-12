×
AEW Star Signs A New Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard will be calling AEW home for the long haul, as a new report confirms he has signed a fresh five-year contract with the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that AEW sources confirmed the deal, noting that Menard’s original contract was set to expire around the time of the upcoming All In pay-per-view. Instead, the extension secures his place with the company through the summer of 2030. Those close to the situation say Menard is “ecstatic to stay” and continue contributing both on screen and behind the scenes.

In the past year, Menard has shifted from being a regular in-ring performer to a more versatile role, occasionally teaming with Angelo Parker but wrestling far less frequently. His main focus has been in the commentary booth for various AEW programs, where his personality has added a unique energy to broadcasts. Away from the cameras, he is considered a respected veteran presence, often offering guidance and insight to younger talent in the locker room.

 

