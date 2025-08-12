×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dustin Rhodes Shares Pre-Surgery Update Ahead of Major Operation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
Dustin Rhodes Shares Pre-Surgery Update Ahead of Major Operation

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has given fans a fresh update ahead of his upcoming double knee replacement surgery, revealing that a pre-op treatment has given him rare, temporary relief from the pain.

Rhodes, who goes under the knife on August 21, took to X on Tuesday to share how the latest procedure is helping him push through.

“Pre Op work being done on my knees today,” he wrote. “Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a b*tch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can’t wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain. Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God.”

The injury ties back to his July 31 AEW Collision Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, where Fletcher attacked his leg with a screwdriver as part of the storyline, writing Rhodes off TV.

Following the loss, Rhodes revealed he would be sidelined for what he called a “very invasive major surgery,” but promised fans this is “NOT THE END” of his in-ring career. The 55-year-old signed a six-year AEW deal in 2024 and remains a dual champion in ROH, holding both the World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team titles. ROH has yet to confirm how the championships will be handled during his recovery.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE NXT

August 12, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy