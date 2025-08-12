Dustin Rhodes Shares Pre-Surgery Update Ahead of Major Operation

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has given fans a fresh update ahead of his upcoming double knee replacement surgery, revealing that a pre-op treatment has given him rare, temporary relief from the pain.

Rhodes, who goes under the knife on August 21, took to X on Tuesday to share how the latest procedure is helping him push through.

“Pre Op work being done on my knees today,” he wrote. “Iovera shots in the nerves hurts like a b*tch. But now my knees feel no pain at the moment. Can’t wait for August 21st to get here. Tired of this pain. Plus the hole in my leg is almost healed thank God.”

The injury ties back to his July 31 AEW Collision Chicago Street Fight against Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, where Fletcher attacked his leg with a screwdriver as part of the storyline, writing Rhodes off TV.

Following the loss, Rhodes revealed he would be sidelined for what he called a “very invasive major surgery,” but promised fans this is “NOT THE END” of his in-ring career. The 55-year-old signed a six-year AEW deal in 2024 and remains a dual champion in ROH, holding both the World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team titles. ROH has yet to confirm how the championships will be handled during his recovery.