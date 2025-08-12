Bret Hart Was Among Several Guests Left Without Seats at WWE SummerSlam

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has voiced his frustration and disappointment with WWE after a bizarre incident at SummerSlam left him without a seat for the show, despite being invited by the company. Hart admitted the ordeal left him feeling disrespected.

Hart revealed that WWE had promised he would be featured on camera in the crowd, but the arrangement collapsed when he arrived at the venue. “I went to SummerSlam they invited me down… and they told me that they wanted me to be in the crowd,” Hart said. “And then they told me once I got there that they, they didn’t have any seats for me.”

The situation stung even more when Hart saw another WWE Hall of Famer being accommodated. “But I noticed Kevin Nash got a seat. So I don’t know, I don’t feel that WWE… I maybe finally realized that I don’t think they really fully appreciate me,” he added.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez explained that WWE has been enforcing a “no comp” policy at many of its events due to record ticket sales. “They’ve been selling a lot of tickets lately, and it’s actually been over a year that for a lot of shows it there is a no comp rule,” Alvarez said. “We’re talking like main roster wrestlers are unable to get their family in because there’s no seats. They’ve sold everything.”

Alvarez added that Hart was not the only one caught in this mess, pointing to Noelle Foley as another guest affected. “She got there, and then she ended up in the press box because they didn’t have a seat for her,” he noted.

While stressing that Bret was not singled out, Alvarez made it clear the situation was still unacceptable. “Obviously, with that said, don’t tell someone to come if you haven’t specifically reserved an actual seat for them, especially someone like Bret Hart,” he said. “Yeah, it’s ridiculous, but it happened. It happened to several people there, apparently.”

