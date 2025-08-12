Stu Grayson Wins Longest Wrestling Match Ever, Raises $38K for Cancer Charity

Wrestling history was made this week in Gatineau, Quebec, as Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling joined forces with C4 Wrestling to stage a record-setting battle for a worthy cause. In front of an energized crowd at Centre Aydelu, the promotions delivered a 16-person Cibernetico elimination tag match that started on Monday and ended well into Tuesday, clocking in at an unbelievable 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds. The near day-long contest was not just about making history , it was a charity drive that brought in more than $38,000 CAD for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Despite its unprecedented length, the bout will not find its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. Evil Uno revealed last month that the official certification process would have cost $16,000 USD, a sum they decided to keep focused on the cause.

When the grueling match finally came to a close, it was Stu Grayson who emerged as the last man standing. Taking to X, he proudly declared, “I’m the winner of the longest wrestling match ever ! Praise me ! 21 hours, 49 minutes, 12 seconds! We raised over $38 000 for the cancer society !!!” He followed up with another post, adding, “It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. That’s what everyone else in the match said. It was easy for me because im STU !”

Grayson’s side, as listed on Cagematch, featured Dante Dubois, Gabriel Floyd, HADDY, Jan Itor, Jay Stevens, Jeff Fury, Joe Jobber, Katrina Creed, KJ Swayde, and Sasquatch. They overcame a team made up of Alvin Turner, Cecil Nyx, Dreya Mitchell, Jason Exile, Junior Benito, Mathis Myre, Top Dog, Tyler Nox, and Xander Orion. The spectacle also saw unexpected appearances, including Evil Uno himself and even what appeared to be a cardboard cutout of Orange Cassidy.

This new milestone narrowly surpassed the previous record, held by EHIME Pro Wrestling, whose 10-man tag team match in November 2021 lasted 21 hours, 44 minutes, and 31 seconds. That match’s Guinness record entry still stands, but the Gatineau epic has now claimed the crown for the longest-ever recorded wrestling bout.

Clips from the remarkable event can be seen below.