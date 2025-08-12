Why Brock Lesnar Will Not Be At WWE Clash In Paris

WWE is set for its first-ever Clash In Paris event, marking John Cena’s first and last premium live event match in France. While many fans expected Brock Lesnar to be his opponent, new backstage reports have shed light on why that match will not be happening in Paris and where it is now expected to take place.

Cena vs. Lesnar for the final time is a marquee chapter in Big Match John’s Farewell Tour, but it appears the clash is being strategically saved for a bigger fight outside the ring , WWE’s head-to-head battle with AEW. Multiple sources report that WWE is preparing to announce a September premium live event on the same night as AEW’s All Out in Toronto. The rumored date is September 20, with the show expected to be Bad Blood V from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The move would mark the first time WWE’s main roster directly competes against an AEW pay-per-view. Word is WWE has at least two or three major matches lined up to counter AEW’s card, which could feature the in-ring reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in their hometown.

As for Paris, WWE has announced John Cena vs. Logan Paul, replacing the expected Lesnar bout. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Lesnar is being saved for the September showdown. “It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena. So, it’s a big one, which is why Brock’s not in Paris. They wanted him for this show, not the Paris show, and that’s where Logan Paul got the gig,” Meltzer said.

