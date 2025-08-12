WWE Star Naomi’s Injury Situation Reportedly More Serious Than First Believed

Naomi’s sudden absence from this week’s WWE RAW has taken another worrying turn.

The former Women’s World Champion was originally set to challenge IYO SKY for the title, but the match was pulled before the broadcast began after WWE revealed she was not medically cleared to compete. Now, new information suggests her condition may be more serious than first thought.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Naomi was indeed backstage at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada, during the show, putting to rest rumors that travel issues caused the cancellation. While it appears her injury is legitimate, the exact nature of it remains unknown and is reportedly being kept quiet, even from many within the locker room.

With Naomi sidelined, IYO SKY turned her attention elsewhere on RAW. She met with Adam Pearce backstage, only for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to interrupt and mock her. This led to Pearce officially booking SKY in a singles match against Perez later that night.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).