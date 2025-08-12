Backstage Heat Over Seth Rollins’ Injury Swerve After SummerSlam

Tensions remain high in WWE after Seth Rollins’ shocking championship cash-in at SummerSlam, and the controversy surrounding the storyline twist is still causing ripples backstage. What was meant to be one of the most memorable moments of the year has now drawn real-life criticism toward WWE officials.

At SummerSlam, Triple H and his team executed a major surprise when Rollins used his Money In the Bank briefcase to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, who had only just defeated Gunther moments earlier. The move was all the more dramatic given that Rollins had been sidelined in recent weeks with what was promoted as a serious injury, an angle that many are now realizing may have been a complete fabrication.

Reports suggest that WWE kept the true nature of Rollins’ condition hidden not only from fans, but from many within the company , including people close to him. This revelation has reportedly left a number of talent and staff feeling frustrated, with some sources describing the mood backstage as carrying “a very unhealthy flavor.”

Despite the behind-the-scenes fallout, WWE is moving forward with Rollins as champion. He will defend the title for the first time in his new reign at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31. Originally expected to face either CM Punk or LA Knight, Rollins will instead put the championship on the line in a high-stakes Fatal 4 Way against Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso.

