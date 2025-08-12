×
Vince McMahon Featured in New Trailer for Hulk Hogan Documentary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
TMZ is set to spotlight one of wrestling’s biggest names tonight with the premiere of its new documentary, TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, which features a rare on-camera appearance from Vince McMahon.

The special will air on Fox at 8 p.m. Eastern and be available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, August 13. Alongside McMahon, the lineup of participants includes Jimmy Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, Goldberg, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Jacob Fatu, and Alexa Bliss.

In a newly released trailer, McMahon reflects on a pivotal moment in Hogan’s career, saying, “It was a tremendous shock. It was a blow to my heart.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer also took part in interviews for the project but noted on Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez that he does not expect his segments to be included. “They have not advertised me and I haven’t heard from them since,” he said.

The official trailer for TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan can be viewed below.

