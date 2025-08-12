ESPN Confirms Interest In Acquiring WWE’s Historic Video Library

Just days after unveiling a blockbuster deal to bring WWE’s biggest events to its new streaming platform, ESPN has hinted that it could be looking to make an even bigger move in the wrestling world. Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has revealed that the sports media powerhouse is interested in acquiring the rights to WWE’s legendary and extensive video library, which spans decades of wrestling history and includes some of the most iconic moments in the industry.

Appearing on The Ringer’s Press Box podcast, Pitaro confirmed that beyond securing the rights to air WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and other premium live events from 2026, ESPN has its eye on WWE’s massive archive. “Yeah, we’re always interested in content of that quality,” Pitaro said. “I will tell you that we will have the archival rights for the events that we are airing, but yes, in terms of their library, we certainly would be interested if and when those rights are available.”

This interest comes shortly after ESPN announced its landmark agreement to air WWE’s premium live events, moving them from Peacock to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2026. Pitaro explained that the deal is part of a strategy to fill programming gaps throughout the sports calendar and reduce subscriber turnover. “One of the things that we are focused on from a direct-to-consumer perspective is churn and minimizing churn,” he said, noting that WWE has shown a willingness to adjust scheduling to fit ESPN’s needs.

Calling the arrival of major WWE events “incredibly exciting,” Pitaro emphasized that entertainment has long been a core part of ESPN’s identity. The potential addition of WWE’s full historical catalog could further cement that, offering fans thousands of hours of classic matches, legendary rivalries, and rare footage that currently streams on Peacock until that agreement expires in March 2026.

The future U.S. home of WWE’s archive is still undecided, but with ESPN now publicly declaring interest, the competition for those rights may soon become one of the most-watched stories in the sports and entertainment industry.