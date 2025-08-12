TNA Reportedly Interested In Recently Departed WWE NXT Star

More backstage details have emerged regarding the recent departure of Ashante “Thee” Adonis from WWE, whose contract officially expired on August 10. According to a new report from Fightful Select, his exit was the result of his contract not being renewed, rather than a release. Adonis was reportedly told a couple of weeks in advance that his deal would be allowed to expire. Now that his contract has ended, he is free to take independent bookings immediately and is not bound by a 90-day non-compete clause.

Although he spent his final year competing in NXT, Adonis remained on a WWE main roster contract. Those within NXT spoke highly of him, describing his work ethic as outstanding and noting his constant drive to improve. He was said to have been training on his own time in addition to his sessions at the Performance Center, earning him significant praise from peers and coaches alike.

Adonis, whose real name is Tehuti Miles, is now fully available to work anywhere. There is reportedly interest from figures within TNA Wrestling about bringing him in for appearances, following his one-off match for the promotion in January of this year.

