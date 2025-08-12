×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Reportedly Interested In Recently Departed WWE NXT Star

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
TNA Reportedly Interested In Recently Departed WWE NXT Star

More backstage details have emerged regarding the recent departure of Ashante “Thee” Adonis from WWE, whose contract officially expired on August 10. According to a new report from Fightful Select, his exit was the result of his contract not being renewed, rather than a release. Adonis was reportedly told a couple of weeks in advance that his deal would be allowed to expire. Now that his contract has ended, he is free to take independent bookings immediately and is not bound by a 90-day non-compete clause.

Although he spent his final year competing in NXT, Adonis remained on a WWE main roster contract. Those within NXT spoke highly of him, describing his work ethic as outstanding and noting his constant drive to improve. He was said to have been training on his own time in addition to his sessions at the Performance Center, earning him significant praise from peers and coaches alike.

Adonis, whose real name is Tehuti Miles, is now fully available to work anywhere. There is reportedly interest from figures within TNA Wrestling about bringing him in for appearances, following his one-off match for the promotion in January of this year.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy