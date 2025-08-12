×
John Cena Says He’s ‘A Step Slower’ Ahead of Final Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
With the countdown to his farewell match already underway, John Cena has shared a candid reflection on why he feels the time has come to close the chapter on his in-ring career. The 16-time world champion, who has been one of WWE’s biggest stars for more than two decades, spoke openly about his decision and the mindset he is taking into his final months as an active competitor.

Speaking to the Boston Herald, Cena acknowledged that his physical capabilities are not what they once were. “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was,” he admitted. “I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

When asked who he would like to face in his final bout, expected to take place in his hometown of Boston this December, Cena explained that he is leaving that decision to fate. “Whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot,” he said.

Cena’s ongoing farewell tour has seen him enter a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar, who blindsided him at SummerSlam. With emotions running high and speculation building, the wrestling world is waiting to see who will stand across from Cena in what promises to be one of the most emotional matches of his career. The full interview can be read in the Boston Herald.

