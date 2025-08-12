×
Fatal Four-Way World Title Match Set For WWE Clash in Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
The road to Clash in Paris has taken a dramatic turn, with the World Championship now set to be defended in a blockbuster fatal four-way main event.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Seth Rollins interrupted the night’s closing match, leading The Vision in a vicious assault on LA Knight and CM Punk. Just as the attack escalated, Jey Uso stormed to the ring to even the odds. WWE official Adam Pearce then stepped out to make a major announcement , at Clash in Paris on August 31, Rollins will defend the World Championship against Uso, Knight, and Punk.

The tension in the ring boiled over almost instantly. Knight and Punk began trading heated words, prompting Uso to step in. The peacekeeping effort backfired when Knight caught Uso with an elbow, allowing The Vision to strike again. All three challengers were left laid out, with Rollins driving the point home by planting Punk with the stomp to close the show.

The animosity between Punk and Rollins has been building ever since SummerSlam, where Punk’s celebration after defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship was cut short. Rollins revealed that his recent injury was a complete deception, ambushed Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and ended his title reign in mere moments. In the weeks since, both Punk and Knight have been determined to get another shot at the gold , and now Jey Uso has been thrown into the mix.

Updated card for WWE Clash in Paris (August 31):

  • World Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. CM Punk

  • Women’s World Championship: Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

  • John Cena vs. Logan Paul

