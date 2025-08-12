×
$12,000 Hat Sparks Penta vs Xavier Woods Grudge Match For WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
A high-priced piece of headwear has sparked a personal showdown for next week’s WWE Raw.

WWE has confirmed that Penta will face Xavier Woods on the Monday, August 18 edition of Raw, a match born out of a heated moment on the August 4 show. That night, Penta clashed with Grayson Waller as Kofi Kingston and Woods looked on. During the chaos that followed, Woods’ oversized hat was knocked off, and Penta seized the chance to mock him by wearing it while hitting his Smooth Operator taunt.

This week, Woods revealed the hat’s staggering $12,000 value, accusing Penta of making a mockery of it. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stepped in to make the match official, setting the stage for a grudge bout with an expensive backstory.

The episode will also continue the road to the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.

