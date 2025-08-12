The Hardys To Headline TNA’s First-Ever Minneapolis Live Events This September

TNA issued the following press relese:

TNA Wrestling Set For First-Ever Live Events in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 4-5

Press Release / August 11, 2025 / by TNA Wrestling Staff

Reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy Preview Minneapolis Shows, August 19-20, With Media Interviews, Dual First Pitches at Minnesota Twins Game and More

TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, will be in Minneapolis on Tuesday & Wednesday, August 19-20, to preview the upcoming TNA Wrestling live events at the Minneapolis Armory – the first-ever TNA events in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, September 4, TNA Wrestling presents iMPACT! LIVE from the Minneapolis Armory. The action continues Friday, September 5, with iMPACT! TV tapings. Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.com.

Jeff & Matt will throw out Dual First Pitches on Tuesday, August 19, at the Minnesota Twins home baseball game against the Athletics at Target Field.

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. WWE named The Hardys one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling.

The Hardys captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary on July 20, in a four-way ladder match, where they defeated the defending champions The Nemeths, along with FIR$T CLA$$ and The Rascalz.

At TNA Bound For Glory 2025, TNA Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts – The Hardys will face legendary opponents Team 3D one last time.

The Hardys are available for media interviews on Tuesday & Wednesday, August 19-20.

Venue: Minneapolis Armory

Notes: The show on Thursday, September 4 will air live on TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

Home Game: The Minneapolis Armory is a historic event center and former National Guard Armory in downtown Minneapolis, built in 1936, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Armory has hosted sporting events, political conventions and music concerts. It was the home arena of the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA during the 1959–1960 season and part-time home from 1947 through 1959.

All the TNA stars will be at the Minneapolis shows, including Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and others.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne – both members of the NXT roster – will be at the Minneapolis shows.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.