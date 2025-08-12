×
Bret Hart Says WWE Did Not Save Him a Seat at SummerSlam Despite Invitation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently recalled an unexpected experience at this year’s SummerSlam premium live event while speaking at the Vaughan Comic Con.

“I don’t see anybody beating my storytelling or my wrestling style. They don’t even wrestle like that anymore. If you want to watch wrestling, if you do love some of my matches and some of my great pay-per-views and stuff like that, I don’t think you’re going to find them anymore. Maybe never again. I think it’s a different era now. And the wrestling, I don’t even watch it anymore, I mean, hardly.

I went to SummerSlam. They invited me down. And this year for WWE, they told me that they wanted me in the crowd. And then they told me once I got there that they didn’t have any seats for me. But I noticed Kevin Nash got a seat. I maybe finally realized that I don’t think they really fully appreciate me, even after Hulk Hogan’s passing, that there’s just no appreciation for anything I did.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Being The Elite Fan Page (@beingtheelitee)

