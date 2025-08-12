Champions Unite for Massive Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event on WWE NXT Tonight

Champions from multiple promotions are set to collide on WWE NXT tonight in a blockbuster eight-man tag team main event, alongside several high-profile crossover matches.

The headline bout will see NXT Champion Oba Femi join forces with TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Moose to battle the “DarkState” faction of Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James.

Elsewhere, new TNA Knockouts World Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne teams with Fallon Henley against Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice, while TNA’s Joe Hendry faces Charlie Dempsey in singles competition. The women’s division will also feature Nia Jax taking on Lash Legend.

With NXT’s next premium live event fast approaching, tonight’s show promises major momentum shifts. The action airs live at 8 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).