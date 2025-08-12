×
John Cena vs Brock Lesnar Reportedly Set To Headline WWE September 20 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 12, 2025
WWE is reportedly planning a blockbuster main event for its unannounced September 20 premium live event, which will run directly against AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the headline bout will see John Cena face Brock Lesnar.

“The main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena,” Meltzer said. “So it’s, it’s a big one.” The event is scheduled for Indianapolis, Indiana, and marks the first time WWE has staged a main roster premium live event in direct competition with a major AEW show.

Meltzer also revealed that this is why Brock Lesnar will not be appearing at WWE Clash in Paris at the end of August. “Which is why Brock’s not in Paris. Is because of this,” he explained. “So, you know they wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show, and that’s where Logan Paul got the gig.”

The showdown will be Lesnar’s first match in over two years and follows his surprise attack on Cena at SummerSlam after Cena’s loss to Cody Rhodes. It will be a major stop on Cena’s farewell tour, which is expected to wrap up at the end of 2025.

The rivalry between Cena and Lesnar has produced some of WWE’s most talked-about matches of the modern era, from their brutal clash at Extreme Rules 2012 to Lesnar’s dominant victory at SummerSlam 2014 that cemented “Suplex City” in wrestling history.

