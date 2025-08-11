Lola Vice Commits Future to WWE with New Contract

Lola Vice’s future in WWE is secure. PWInsiderElite.com reports that the NXT standout and former MMA fighter has agreed to a new contract with the company, ensuring she will remain a key part of its women’s division. The deal was wrapped up ahead of her previous contract’s expiration later this summer, though specific terms have not been revealed.

Since joining WWE in 2022 on a three-year deal, Vice has rapidly risen through the ranks in NXT, making her mark with standout performances and high-profile appearances. She competed in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution premium live event and has been featured in WWE’s collaborations with partner promotions.

Her latest assignment takes her to Mexico City this Saturday for AAA Triplemania XXXIII, where she will team with WWE main roster star Natalya in a three-way tag team match. The event will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel, adding an international spotlight to Vice’s growing profile.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).