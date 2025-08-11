×
Naomi Pulled From Scheduled Match On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Naomi Pulled From Scheduled Match On WWE Raw

In a last-minute change to tonight’s WWE Raw, Naomi has been ruled out of action after being deemed not medically cleared to compete. As a result, her highly anticipated Women’s World Championship match against IYO SKY will no longer take place.

The announcement comes as a blow to fans who were looking forward to the title bout, which had been billed as SKY’s final chance to reclaim the championship she lost earlier this year. WWE has yet to provide details on Naomi’s condition or how long she may be sidelined.

It is currently unknown whether a replacement match or segment will be added to tonight’s show to fill the spot. WWE is expected to address the situation during the broadcast.

Naomi’s absence marks a significant shake-up for Raw’s women’s division and could have implications for upcoming storylines heading into the Clash in Paris premium live event.

