John Cena Names Wrestling “Soulmates” And Talks Retirement At Fan Expo

John Cena spoke candidly during a fan Q&A at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center as part of Fan Expo, offering heartfelt reflections on his career, his decision to retire, and who he considers his closest in-ring peers.

His wrestling soulmates: “I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.”

Why he is retiring: “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

His final opponent: “I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

