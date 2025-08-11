Judge Orders Release Of Janel Grant’s Medical Records In Vince McMahon Case

A Connecticut court has taken a significant step in Janel Grant’s ongoing legal battle against Vince McMahon and WWE, ordering the release of her complete medical records from a clinic she says McMahon instructed her to visit.

During a Monday hearing, Connecticut Superior Court Judge David Bothwell ruled that Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic must turn over all of Grant’s medical and billing files. The order also extends to certain communications between the clinic and either McMahon or WWE, although the defense has already indicated it will challenge that part of the decision.

This move comes as part of a bill of discovery, a process that allows a party to collect evidence before filing a full lawsuit. Grant has alleged that McMahon repeatedly sent her to Colker’s clinic, where she was administered unidentified supplements and IV infusions.

While granting access to the medical files, Judge Bothwell denied Grant’s request to depose Dr. Colker and his staff, noting that pre-suit depositions are typically reserved for situations where a witness might become unavailable. He also urged both sides to resolve ongoing disputes over whether previously provided records were complete and unaltered without further court involvement.

This state-level case is connected to, but separate from, Grant’s federal lawsuit accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, where the key question remains whether the matter will proceed in court or in private arbitration. In a related action, Dr. Colker has filed a defamation suit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis. The hearing was streamed live by the Connecticut Superior Court.

