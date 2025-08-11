×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Judge Orders Release Of Janel Grant’s Medical Records In Vince McMahon Case

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Judge Orders Release Of Janel Grant’s Medical Records In Vince McMahon Case

A Connecticut court has taken a significant step in Janel Grant’s ongoing legal battle against Vince McMahon and WWE, ordering the release of her complete medical records from a clinic she says McMahon instructed her to visit.

During a Monday hearing, Connecticut Superior Court Judge David Bothwell ruled that Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic must turn over all of Grant’s medical and billing files. The order also extends to certain communications between the clinic and either McMahon or WWE, although the defense has already indicated it will challenge that part of the decision.

This move comes as part of a bill of discovery, a process that allows a party to collect evidence before filing a full lawsuit. Grant has alleged that McMahon repeatedly sent her to Colker’s clinic, where she was administered unidentified supplements and IV infusions.

While granting access to the medical files, Judge Bothwell denied Grant’s request to depose Dr. Colker and his staff, noting that pre-suit depositions are typically reserved for situations where a witness might become unavailable. He also urged both sides to resolve ongoing disputes over whether previously provided records were complete and unaltered without further court involvement.

This state-level case is connected to, but separate from, Grant’s federal lawsuit accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, where the key question remains whether the matter will proceed in court or in private arbitration. In a related action, Dr. Colker has filed a defamation suit against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis. The hearing was streamed live by the Connecticut Superior Court.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy