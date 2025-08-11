Angelico Takes On Producer And Coaching Duties In AEW

AEW star Angelico has quietly expanded his responsibilities within the company, stepping into a backstage role while continuing his in-ring career. A new report from Fightful Select reveals that the veteran has been working as both a coach and producer for much of 2025, lending his experience to help shape AEW’s matches and talent development.

According to the report, Angelico has been in this dual position for “virtually all year,” though the exact start date is unknown. One recent example cited was his work producing the Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose bout featured on last week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Despite the added workload, Angelico remains an active competitor in AEW and Ring of Honor. He is a familiar face on ROH television, frequently teaming with Serpentico, who himself has been a producer for several years. Angelico’s in-ring appearances for AEW continue as well, with his most recent being a July 26 Collision tag match alongside AR Fox against Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne.

Since joining AEW in 2019 as part of The Hybrid2 with Jack Evans, Angelico has become one of several veterans balancing performance and mentorship. He now joins the ranks of Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Serpentico in AEW’s growing “player-coach” system, which blends veteran insight with active competition to guide the promotion’s rising stars.

