Mercedes Mone Reveals She Turned Down Huge WWE Contract Before Leaving

Mercedes Mone has opened up about the real story behind her 2022 WWE departure, making it clear she was never fired but instead walked away on her own terms, rejecting what she describes as a “massive” new offer from the company.

Speaking on the Marking Out podcast, the former Sasha Banks revealed that with a year left on her existing deal, WWE presented her with a five-year extension to stay. “A lot of people thought that I got fired by WWE. I asked for my release,” Mone said. “I had a year left on my deal. They were offering me a five-year deal, and at that point, I just… I wasn’t happy anymore.”

For Mone, the decision was about finding her spark again. She shared that she had lost her passion and wanted to wrestle in Japan, believing it would reignite her love for the business. “I had lost my passion for wrestling, and I wanted to wrestle again,” she explained. “I asked for my release so that I could go to New Japan, and it reinvigorated my love for wrestling again.”

Her exit made headlines in May 2022 when she and Naomi walked out during a live Monday Night Raw in protest over creative decisions. The move led to their suspension and a very public split from WWE.

Since leaving, Mone has rebuilt her career with major success, first making her mark in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining AEW. Now one of AEW’s most prominent stars, she holds the TBS Championship and recently faced Toni Storm in a praised champion vs champion bout at All In: Texas. Her next big challenge comes at the Forbidden Door event on August 24, where she will defend her title in a four-way match.