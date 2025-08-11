×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Mone Reveals She Turned Down Huge WWE Contract Before Leaving

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Mercedes Mone Reveals She Turned Down Huge WWE Contract Before Leaving

Mercedes Mone has opened up about the real story behind her 2022 WWE departure, making it clear she was never fired but instead walked away on her own terms, rejecting what she describes as a “massive” new offer from the company.

Speaking on the Marking Out podcast, the former Sasha Banks revealed that with a year left on her existing deal, WWE presented her with a five-year extension to stay. “A lot of people thought that I got fired by WWE. I asked for my release,” Mone said. “I had a year left on my deal. They were offering me a five-year deal, and at that point, I just… I wasn’t happy anymore.”

For Mone, the decision was about finding her spark again. She shared that she had lost her passion and wanted to wrestle in Japan, believing it would reignite her love for the business. “I had lost my passion for wrestling, and I wanted to wrestle again,” she explained. “I asked for my release so that I could go to New Japan, and it reinvigorated my love for wrestling again.”

Her exit made headlines in May 2022 when she and Naomi walked out during a live Monday Night Raw in protest over creative decisions. The move led to their suspension and a very public split from WWE.

Since leaving, Mone has rebuilt her career with major success, first making her mark in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining AEW. Now one of AEW’s most prominent stars, she holds the TBS Championship and recently faced Toni Storm in a praised champion vs champion bout at All In: Texas. Her next big challenge comes at the Forbidden Door event on August 24, where she will defend her title in a four-way match.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy