WWE Moves Into Direct Competition With AEW All Out

WWE is reportedly gearing up for its boldest scheduling move yet, a premium live event on Saturday, September 20, directly clashing with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. It will be the first time a main roster WWE PLE has gone head-to-head with an AEW pay-per-view.

POST Wrestling reports that multiple sources have confirmed WWE’s yet-to-be-announced event will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same night AEW runs All Out from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. While NXT has shared dates with AEW shows before, this marks WWE’s first main roster shot at direct counter-programming. AEW All Out is set for an 8 p.m. Eastern start, but WWE’s exact start time is still under wraps.

The Indianapolis date is part of WWE’s wider partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, which has already secured the Royal Rumble for the state and will bring future WrestleMania and SummerSlam events to Lucas Oil Stadium. Triple H is also slated to be in the city earlier in the month for the TEDSports conference from September 9-11. Although no venue is confirmed for the September 20 PLE, Gainbridge Fieldhouse appears to be the frontrunner.

This new event adds to WWE’s busy Midwest weekend, following SmackDown in Toledo on September 19 and leading into Raw in Evansville on September 22. The move also crowds an already stacked fall wrestling calendar.

WWE’s remaining 2025 PLEs: Clash in Paris (Aug 31), Indianapolis PLE (Sep 20), Crown Jewel (Oct 11), Survivor Series (Nov 29).

AEW’s remaining PPVs: Forbidden Door (Aug 24), All Out (Sep 20), WrestleDream (Oct 18), Full Gear (Nov 22), Worlds End (Dec 27).

Saturday, September 20, now promises a high-stakes showdown as WWE and AEW go head-to-head for the first time at the top level, leaving fans with one big question , which show will they choose?

