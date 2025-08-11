JBL Joins Corey Graves And Konnan For TripleMania XXXIII Commentary Team

JBL is heading to Mexico City for a history-making night. The WWE Hall of Famer has revealed he will be on commentary for AAA’s biggest event of the year, TripleMania XXXIII, this Saturday, calling the action alongside WWE’s Corey Graves and Lucha Libre legend Konnan. The show will stream live and free on YouTube.

The announcement marks another big step in the growing partnership between WWE and AAA, bringing together a Hall of Famer, WWE’s lead Raw announcer, and one of Mexico’s most iconic voices to call the action.

“I’m proud to announce, Conrad, that I’m going down to Mexico City this weekend. I’ll be doing commentary with Corey Graves for the entire TripleMania. I may not be your favorite commentary commentator, but this is the first announcement. This is groundbreaking news,” JBL told Conrad Thompson on the Something to Wrestle With podcast. “I’m going to Mexico City. I just got the deal from WWE, not a deal. They asked me to come out with new commentary. Some of you call that a deal or not. It’s an engagement, it’s an appearance, whatever you want to call it. But I’m very excited to go be a part of TripleMania.”

JBL has deep roots in Mexican wrestling, dating back to his early 1990s run with AAA. He spoke fondly about the promotion’s history and current leadership, saying, “I got a call from people down there… talked with, and I just text with Jeremy Borash this morning, and he said, go ahead and announce it. It’s fine. Got a call last week. Said, would you come down to do commentary? And I said I would absolutely love to so I love Corey… Conan, of course, legend of Lucha Libre… I’ve been going down there ever since, since I’ve been working some with AAA. I love Dorian Roldan down there. I mean, it’s the Antonio Pena, the whole legacy of everything that is Triple A… they give me a call last week say, ‘Hey, would you come do commentary for the show?’ And I said, that doesn’t take but a nanosecond, yes, yes, absolutely.”

TripleMania XXXIII takes place Saturday, August 16, streaming free on AAA’s official YouTube channel.