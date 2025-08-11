Bret Hart Says Modern Wrestlers Should Copy Him More

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, sharing his thoughts on how today’s wrestlers treat his legacy in the ring.

“A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.’ After you retire, it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore. I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today. They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.”

