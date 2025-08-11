×
Scarlett Issues Emotional Statement Following WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Scarlett has opened up about her WWE departure with a heartfelt statement to fans and colleagues.

She and her husband, Karrion Kross, have now officially parted ways with the company. Kross broke the news in a YouTube video titled “My WWE Contract Ends Today,” where he discussed his exit, the aftermath of his WrestleMania 41 promo, his growing popularity, and frustrations over being told not to interact with fans. He also revealed that his match against Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam felt like it could be his last, and shared disappointment with the company’s creative direction, noting that he had attempted to negotiate a new deal months earlier.

While Kross spoke in detail about his side of the story, Scarlett shared her own reflections on social media.

“My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.

To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want the Smokeshow and The Killer on your show… let’s make it happen. Bookings & appearances: RealScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com

Scarlett also confirmed she is now accepting bookings, signalling her intent to take her talents to stages around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scarlett Bordeaux (@realscarlettbordeaux)

