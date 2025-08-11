Karrion Kross Confirms WWE Departure After Contract Expires

Karrion Kross has confirmed that his time with WWE has come to an end, bringing weeks of speculation to a close. The former NXT Champion revealed that his contract officially expired on August 10, with his wife and on-screen partner Scarlett also departing the company. WWE has since moved both to the alumni section of its website, and multiple outlets have verified that the pair were removed from the internal roster alongside Ashante Thee Adonis.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a video titled “My WWE Contract Ends Today,” Kross reflected on his departure and the memorable promo he delivered after WrestleMania 41. He recalled the positive reaction backstage, noting that people told him, “That’s the guy we need.” Before leaving that night, he made it clear to everyone that his post-show comments were part of the act, saying, “Please make sure everybody knows this was a work. I’m not actually mad. I love it here. I’m just doing my job. I have to create compelling things for the audience to believe.”

Kross also revealed that he attempted to negotiate a new deal earlier this year, expressing frustration that some might think he wanted to be anywhere other than WWE. “I think it’s crazy, it’s preposterous that anyone would think that I wouldn’t want to be here,” he said. “It’s nothing against anywhere else, but I’m fully committed.”

Now officially a free agent, Kross confirmed that he is open to accepting bookings for future shows.