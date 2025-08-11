×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nick Hogan Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute To Late Father Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Nick Hogan Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute To Late Father Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan has marked what would have been his father Hulk Hogan’s 72nd birthday with a deeply personal and emotional tribute. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on July 24, and his son’s words offered both a celebration of his father’s life and an intimate glimpse into the grief felt by those closest to him.

Posting a photo of himself alongside “The Hulkster” on Instagram, Nick called his father his “best friend and hero” and expressed the pain of the day without him.

“Happy birthday dad! I love you and miss you more than anything,” Nick wrote. “I wish we could have celebrated together today but I know you’re with me always ❤️💛”

The heartfelt post quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans and friends, with many sharing their own memories of the wrestling legend.

In recent weeks, the Hogan family has been navigating their loss in the public eye, with Nick’s simple and loving messages standing apart from the more complicated reflections shared by his sister, Brooke Hogan, and mother, Linda Hogan. Nick was also present at WWE Raw’s televised tribute to his father in Detroit on July 28, focusing his appearances on honoring the positive aspects of Hogan’s life and career.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Hogan (@nickhogan)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy