Nick Hogan Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute To Late Father Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan has marked what would have been his father Hulk Hogan’s 72nd birthday with a deeply personal and emotional tribute. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on July 24, and his son’s words offered both a celebration of his father’s life and an intimate glimpse into the grief felt by those closest to him.

Posting a photo of himself alongside “The Hulkster” on Instagram, Nick called his father his “best friend and hero” and expressed the pain of the day without him.

“Happy birthday dad! I love you and miss you more than anything,” Nick wrote. “I wish we could have celebrated together today but I know you’re with me always ❤️💛”

The heartfelt post quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans and friends, with many sharing their own memories of the wrestling legend.

In recent weeks, the Hogan family has been navigating their loss in the public eye, with Nick’s simple and loving messages standing apart from the more complicated reflections shared by his sister, Brooke Hogan, and mother, Linda Hogan. Nick was also present at WWE Raw’s televised tribute to his father in Detroit on July 28, focusing his appearances on honoring the positive aspects of Hogan’s life and career.