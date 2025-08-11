×
Priscilla Kelly Wins First Championship Since WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Priscilla Kelly, formerly known in WWE as Gigi Dolin, has won her first title since leaving the company earlier this year. At an Adrenaline Championship Wrestling event in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion captured the ACW Fire Women’s Championship, marking a big milestone in her return to the independent circuit.

ACW confirmed the title change on social media, celebrating Kelly’s win and sharing the news with fans. The victory comes just months after her WWE release in May 2025, when she was part of the popular Toxic Attraction faction alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose.

With her 90-day non-compete clause now expired, Kelly’s championship win signals a strong comeback, and fans will be eager to see where the new ACW Fire Women’s Champion appears next.

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

