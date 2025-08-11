Priscilla Kelly Wins First Championship Since WWE Release

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known in WWE as Gigi Dolin, has won her first title since leaving the company earlier this year. At an Adrenaline Championship Wrestling event in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion captured the ACW Fire Women’s Championship, marking a big milestone in her return to the independent circuit.

ACW confirmed the title change on social media, celebrating Kelly’s win and sharing the news with fans. The victory comes just months after her WWE release in May 2025, when she was part of the popular Toxic Attraction faction alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose.

With her 90-day non-compete clause now expired, Kelly’s championship win signals a strong comeback, and fans will be eager to see where the new ACW Fire Women’s Champion appears next.