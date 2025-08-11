WWE Talent Speculate Karrion Kross Contract Drama May Be Part Of Storyline

There is growing speculation about the future of Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE, with some within the company convinced that the situation is part of a planned storyline. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is keeping the matter extremely private, leaving even those backstage uncertain of the truth.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the ongoing negotiations, confirming that Kross has received a contract offer but had not signed it as of last week. “The belief in WWE is he’s going to be back, but, you know, we’ll see,” Meltzer said. “They are not telling anyone anything, but everyone is pretty sceptical. It’s like are they working the boys on this if he comes back? You can say yes, but it’s not like they’re being fooled… They’re just sort of like, ‘We don’t know but we figure he’s going to be back and we kind of figure it’s an angle, but we don’t really know.’”

The situation has been made even more intriguing by restrictions on Kross’s ongoing media tour for his newly released book. ECW Press, the publisher, has reportedly instructed interviewers not to ask any questions about his WWE contract or future with the company.

Some believe the scenario “smells like an angle,” drawing comparisons to R-Truth’s brief departure and surprise return earlier this year. Those theories have been fueled by public praise from Paul Heyman, who recently likened Kross’s current momentum to that of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Kross’s contract was reportedly due to expire this past weekend, shortly after his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. Whether it is all part of a creative plan or a real contract dispute, the uncertainty has made his status one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling right now.

