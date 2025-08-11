Tonight on WWE Raw - Women’s World Title On The Line And CM Punk Speaks Out

Monday Night Raw arrives in Quebec City tonight, bringing the aftermath of a turbulent week that followed the chaos of SummerSlam. The night promises high-stakes action, personal grudges boiling over, and a championship clash that could shape the next major premium live event.

In the main event, Naomi will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against IYO SKY. For SKY, this is the final chance to reclaim the title she lost at Evolution, with the added incentive that victory would secure a match against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. Naomi enters determined to keep hold of her gold and book her own place at the event.

The evening will begin with CM Punk, still fuming after losing the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam under controversial circumstances. He will call out new champion Seth Rollins and the faction known as The Vision. Roman Reigns and LA Knight also suffered at the hands of the group last week, and the possibility of an uneasy alliance between the three wronged stars may be the only way to halt The Vision’s dominance.

Elsewhere, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will face Maxxine Dupri in singles action. In another heated encounter, Quebec’s own Sami Zayn will battle Rusev after being dragged into Rusev’s explosive backstage brawl with Sheamus a week ago.

Monday Night Raw goes live from Quebec City at 8 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).