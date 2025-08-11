×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Braun Strowman Blasts WWE Over Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 11, 2025
Braun Strowman Blasts WWE Over Release

Braun Strowman has made it clear he is still unhappy about WWE’s decision to release him earlier this year. The former WWE Universal Champion took aim at the company on social media after a fan called out how prominently he is still being featured in their promotional content despite no longer being on the roster.

The exchange began when a fan on X highlighted Strowman’s appearances in WWE’s SummerSlam hype materials, from the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix to pre-show video packages, tagging Triple H and questioning the logic behind his release. The fan wrote, “WWESummerSlam sure highlights a guy they cut from the roster in @Adamscherr99 a lot in promo highlights whether it be on @netflix Unreal or on the preshow for Summer Slam. Makes you wonder why the hell he was cut if they are using his image and likeness so much? @TripleH 🤔”

Strowman wasted no time in responding with a pointed remark: “Casue someone made a stupid business decision!!!!”

At the time of his release in May, reports suggested WWE viewed his contract as too costly for his role on the roster. Strowman’s latest comments make it clear he strongly disagrees with that reasoning.

Despite the tension, he still has a WWE-related project on the horizon. His new food series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” produced by WWE Studios, is set to premiere on the USA Network this fall.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy