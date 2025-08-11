Braun Strowman Blasts WWE Over Release

Braun Strowman has made it clear he is still unhappy about WWE’s decision to release him earlier this year. The former WWE Universal Champion took aim at the company on social media after a fan called out how prominently he is still being featured in their promotional content despite no longer being on the roster.

The exchange began when a fan on X highlighted Strowman’s appearances in WWE’s SummerSlam hype materials, from the “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix to pre-show video packages, tagging Triple H and questioning the logic behind his release. The fan wrote, “WWESummerSlam sure highlights a guy they cut from the roster in @Adamscherr99 a lot in promo highlights whether it be on @netflix Unreal or on the preshow for Summer Slam. Makes you wonder why the hell he was cut if they are using his image and likeness so much? @TripleH 🤔”

Strowman wasted no time in responding with a pointed remark: “Casue someone made a stupid business decision!!!!”

At the time of his release in May, reports suggested WWE viewed his contract as too costly for his role on the roster. Strowman’s latest comments make it clear he strongly disagrees with that reasoning.

Despite the tension, he still has a WWE-related project on the horizon. His new food series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” produced by WWE Studios, is set to premiere on the USA Network this fall.