Linda Hogan Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute To Late Hulk Hogan

Linda Hogan has marked what would have been Hulk Hogan’s 72nd birthday with a touching tribute to the man she once shared more than two decades of her life with. The former couple’s history was filled with love, fame, and public scrutiny, but her latest message is stripped back to something far more personal.

On Monday, August 11, Linda shared a framed photograph from 1981 on Instagram, showing herself and Hulk in a warm embrace during the early years of their relationship. Her caption was brief yet full of feeling: “Me and Hulkster .. 1981 Happy Birthday Terry .. I love and miss you so much ..” The use of his real name, Terry, added a layer of intimacy to the post, offering fans a glimpse of the man beyond the wrestling persona.

For many years, the world watched Hulk and Linda’s marriage unfold on VH1’s hit reality show Hogan Knows Best, which followed the family through the highs and lows of their lives. Linda was present for the most iconic moments of his career, from the rise of Hulkamania to his time in the nWo. But their public love story ended with a very public divorce in 2009, after Linda spoke openly about the hurt caused by infidelity while still acknowledging her lasting affection for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Hogan (@linda_hogan_)

