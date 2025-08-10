WWE NXT Star Adriana Rizzo Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

Adriana Rizzo has confirmed she is facing another major injury setback.

The WWE NXT star revealed on social media that she has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, sharing photos of herself wearing a knee brace.

“Here we go again… torn ACL + meniscus. A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries. Ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career,” Rizzo wrote.

Although Rizzo has not wrestled since April, she has remained active on NXT television as part of the D’Angelo Family storyline. Her most recent appearance came at Great American Bash, where she arranged a sit-down between Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Tony D’Angelo to announce the faction’s “Final Battle.”

This is the latest in a series of injury-related absences for the 26-year-old. She was sidelined for five months in 2023 with a ruptured Achilles tendon and missed nearly four months in 2024 due to a partial ACL tear.

Outside of wrestling, Rizzo (Anna Keefer) was a standout track and field athlete at the University of North Carolina, earning five NCAA All American honors before joining the WWE Performance Center in 2022. She entered alongside Karmen Petrovic, Jazmyn Nyx, Brinley Reece, Carlee Bright, Kelani Jordan, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Izzi Dame, and Niko Vance.