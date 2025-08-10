Triple H Poster Reveal Confirms Roman Reigns’ Paris Appearance

Roman Reigns looks set to play a role at WWE Clash in Paris later this month.

Reigns made his return to WWE television last month in the build-up to SummerSlam, teaming with Jey Uso in a high-profile clash against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of the Vision.

On this week’s Raw, Reigns once again found himself on the receiving end of an attack from Breakker and Reed, sparking speculation that he may have been written off television ahead of the Paris event.

That speculation was put to rest today when Triple H unveiled the official poster for Clash in Paris, with Reigns featured prominently, confirming his involvement in the show.

So far, two matches are confirmed: Naomi will defend the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, and John Cena will go head-to-head with Logan Paul. Reigns’ role at the event remains under wraps for now.