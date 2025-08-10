Eddie Kingston Fears He Will Miss AEW Forbidden Door Again

Eddie Kingston has shared an update on his condition, revealing that he may not be back in time for AEW’s annual Forbidden Door event.

The former AEW Continental Crown Champion has been sidelined following surgery for a leg injury and has also been battling stomach issues during his recovery. While there had been early discussions about a possible summer return, Kingston expressed doubt about making the show during a recent appearance on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel.

“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again. Everybody else has their favorites, you know what I mean? And my favorite was always Forbidden Door,” Kingston said.

He went on to name several New Japan Pro Wrestling stars he had hoped to face, including Shingo Takagi, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino, and Taichi. “I would love to fight Taichi because he was trained by Kawada. Everyone knows my history with Toshiaki Kawada-san,” he added. “Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door fighting somebody.”

Kingston’s absence would mark the second time in a row he has missed the crossover event, which features AEW stars competing against talent from NJPW and other promotions.