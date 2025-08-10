×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Eddie Kingston Fears He Will Miss AEW Forbidden Door Again

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Eddie Kingston Fears He Will Miss AEW Forbidden Door Again

Eddie Kingston has shared an update on his condition, revealing that he may not be back in time for AEW’s annual Forbidden Door event.

The former AEW Continental Crown Champion has been sidelined following surgery for a leg injury and has also been battling stomach issues during his recovery. While there had been early discussions about a possible summer return, Kingston expressed doubt about making the show during a recent appearance on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel.

“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again. Everybody else has their favorites, you know what I mean? And my favorite was always Forbidden Door,” Kingston said.

He went on to name several New Japan Pro Wrestling stars he had hoped to face, including Shingo Takagi, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino, and Taichi. “I would love to fight Taichi because he was trained by Kawada. Everyone knows my history with Toshiaki Kawada-san,” he added. “Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door fighting somebody.”

Kingston’s absence would mark the second time in a row he has missed the crossover event, which features AEW stars competing against talent from NJPW and other promotions.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy