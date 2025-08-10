×
Tonight’s A&E WWE Block Features New LFG Episode and John Cena Career Retrospective

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
A&E’s WWE programming block returns tonight with a fresh lineup that mixes nostalgia and drama for wrestling fans. The action begins with a look back at unforgettable moments from SummerSlam in the 2000s, followed by a spotlight on John Cena’s legendary career, and wraps up with a tense new episode of WWE LFG.

The schedule is as follows:

9:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: SummerSlam in the 2000s – Relive an era where anything could happen at WWE’s summer spectacular.

9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: John Cena – Explore the journey of the man who built his legacy on hustle, loyalty, and respect.

10:01 PM – WWE LFG – Egos clash between Harlem and Anthony, Penina and Zena battle fiercely, and a showdown between Serina and Bayley takes a painful turn.

