Tonight’s A&E WWE Block Features New LFG Episode and John Cena Career Retrospective

A&E’s WWE programming block returns tonight with a fresh lineup that mixes nostalgia and drama for wrestling fans. The action begins with a look back at unforgettable moments from SummerSlam in the 2000s, followed by a spotlight on John Cena’s legendary career, and wraps up with a tense new episode of WWE LFG.

The schedule is as follows:

9:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: SummerSlam in the 2000s – Relive an era where anything could happen at WWE’s summer spectacular.

9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: John Cena – Explore the journey of the man who built his legacy on hustle, loyalty, and respect.

10:01 PM – WWE LFG – Egos clash between Harlem and Anthony, Penina and Zena battle fiercely, and a showdown between Serina and Bayley takes a painful turn.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).