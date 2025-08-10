OVW Makes Premium Events Free To Watch Worldwide

OVW has announced that its premium events will now be free to watch worldwide for the foreseeable future, marking a significant change in the promotion’s approach to accessibility.

The news was shared in a weekend press release, with the company stating that the move aligns with its mission to make professional wrestling available to as many fans as possible. As part of the change, OVW’s existing Premium Membership program will be discontinued in its current form, with plans to relaunch it in 2026 offering new benefits.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of OVW,” said OVW Chief Commercial Officer Bryan Kennison. “Making our OVW Premium Events free to view is our way of saying thank you, and welcoming even more people into the world of OVW.”

CEO Rob Edwards added, “While we’re hitting pause on Premium, we’re not stepping away, we’re simply stepping up. We’re using this time to build something better, and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

