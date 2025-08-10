Brooke Hogan Learns Truth About Father’s Role in Ending Her Music Career

The late Hulk Hogan remains one of professional wrestling’s most famous figures, a larger-than-life personality who also became a fixture in pop culture. His popularity extended beyond the ring with the reality series “Hogan Knows Best,” which also brought his family into the public eye. The show led to daughter Brooke Hogan getting her own spinoff, “Brooke Knows Best,” and pursuing a music career.

In a surprising revelation, Brooke recently appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge’s livestream on “TheBubbaArmy” channel, where Bubba claimed her father secretly interfered in that music career. According to Bubba, Hulk was directly involved in ending her record deal without her knowledge.

“I know for a fact – and maybe you can do some digging – I don’t know what type of relationship you have with your former record label… I know that you think that they let you go on Christmas morning,” Bubba told her, referencing a letter Brooke received informing her she had been released from her contract. “Do you know that your dad is the one that wrote that letter? That didn’t come from SoBe, that came from your father, because he wanted to blow up your SoBe deal because he wanted to sign Paul Wight to a boxing contract?”

Bubba went on to say he was there when Hogan wrote the letter and even advised him not to send it, suggesting another way to handle the situation. Brooke admitted the news was tough to hear but still expressed gratitude for her father’s role in her life. “That’s something that I’m with grappling too, like knowing that truth and also, you know, loving and missing my dad,” she said.

Brooke also revealed that one of her friends once described her as her father’s “mirror,” believing this dynamic influenced how he treated her. “What my dad doesn’t know is no matter what he ever did, I would forgive him for it and I would love him,” she explained. That loyalty, she said, even led her to defend him during the infamous sex tape scandal, without realizing he had spoken negatively about her in the recordings. “I was just too afraid to speak up, you know? One half of my brain is like: that’s my daddy, I love him, and I miss him.”

