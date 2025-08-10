×
Katana Chance Is Heading Back To American Ninja Warrior

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Katana Chance Is Heading Back To American Ninja Warrior

Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro, who competed under the name Katana Chance, has revealed her first big move since leaving the company. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion is set to return to the show that first brought her national attention, “American Ninja Warrior.”

In a video shared on her social media, Catanzaro promoted the next episode of the hit competition series, airing Monday, August 11, on NBC and Peacock. The trailer features her on the sidelines providing commentary, with Catanzaro writing, “See you on Monday” in the caption.

Catanzaro first rose to prominence on “American Ninja Warrior” in 2014 when she became the first woman to complete a city finals course. She last competed on the show in 2017 before signing with WWE later that year. During her wrestling career, she enjoyed success in NXT and on the main roster, capturing both the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Kayden Carter.

She was released from WWE in May 2025 as part of a round of roster cuts. This commentary role on “American Ninja Warrior” will be her first major project since her departure, with her 90-day non-compete set to end in mid-August. Fans are eager to see where her career heads next.

