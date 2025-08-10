×
Who Will Lead English Commentary at AAA Triplemania XXXIII

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
According to PWInsider.com, Corey Graves, the commentator for WWE RAW and NXT, is slated to serve as the lead English commentator for next weekend’s AAA Triplemania XXXIII event.

This follows his previous engagement as the English-language announcer for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, where he collaborated with Konnan.

The report also notes that it remains unclear whether anyone will join Graves for this broadcast.

AAA Triplemania XXXIII is set to take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The event will be available to stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

