Ashante “Thee” Adonis Confirms WWE Exit After Six Years

Tehuti Miles, better known to WWE fans as Ashante “Thee” Adonis, has confirmed his time with the company has come to an end.

On Sunday, Adonis shared a heartfelt statement on social media announcing that his WWE journey is over, marking the close of a chapter that began in 2019.

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back.

This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I’m just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness. – Thee Adonis Out. For bookings, please contact me here: Tehutimgmt@theparagontg.com.”

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Adonis’ departure came when his WWE contract expired, rather than through a release. This is his second exit from the company, having first been released in 2021 as part of Hit Row before returning the following year.

Before his WWE career, Adonis competed in Maryland Championship Wrestling and Ring of Honor under the name Elijah King. A United States Army veteran, he served from 2008 to 2013, completing two tours in Afghanistan. Following his service, he attended the University of Maryland, making the Division 1 football team as a walk-on running back.

His final WWE match took place on the June 24 episode of NXT, where he lost to Ricky Saints.

