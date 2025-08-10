×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ashante “Thee” Adonis Confirms WWE Exit After Six Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Ashante “Thee” Adonis Confirms WWE Exit After Six Years

Tehuti Miles, better known to WWE fans as Ashante “Thee” Adonis, has confirmed his time with the company has come to an end.

On Sunday, Adonis shared a heartfelt statement on social media announcing that his WWE journey is over, marking the close of a chapter that began in 2019.

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back.

This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I’m just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness. – Thee Adonis Out. For bookings, please contact me here: Tehutimgmt@theparagontg.com.”

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Adonis’ departure came when his WWE contract expired, rather than through a release. This is his second exit from the company, having first been released in 2021 as part of Hit Row before returning the following year.

Before his WWE career, Adonis competed in Maryland Championship Wrestling and Ring of Honor under the name Elijah King. A United States Army veteran, he served from 2008 to 2013, completing two tours in Afghanistan. Following his service, he attended the University of Maryland, making the Division 1 football team as a walk-on running back.

His final WWE match took place on the June 24 episode of NXT, where he lost to Ricky Saints.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy