×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lisa Marie Varon Almost Debuted in WWE as a Valley Girl

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Lisa Marie Varon Almost Debuted in WWE as a Valley Girl

Lisa Marie Varon, best known to WWE fans as Victoria, recently shared the story behind her iconic “psycho” persona during an interview with SoCal Val for WrestlingNews.co. While the character became one of the most memorable in the women’s division, Varon revealed it almost never happened , as she was originally set to debut as a “Valley Girl.”

Before her first televised appearance, WWE creative had a very different vision for her. “I had several message calls to come to TV, and I would get to Louisville airport or Kentucky airport, and they were like, ‘Hey, we changed our mind.’ I was supposed to be a valley girl,” Varon recalled. “And I’m like, I’m from California. But I don’t think I fit the stereotype when you picture a valley girl is the blonde, the ditzy, you know, that kind of thing. And I was like, they changed their mind. Thank God.”

Her eventual big break came thanks to Trish Stratus, who had seen Varon’s work in Ohio Valley Wrestling. “Me coming back as a crazy, psychotic girl… Trish was watching a lot of my work in OVW,” Varon said. “And, you know, we knew each other from the fitness days. And she was the one like ‘I want to when, when she comes up here, I want to face her.’”

The final piece of the puzzle came from Fit Finlay, who suggested leaning into her aggressive and exaggerated in-ring style. “And Fit was the one… to come up with the psycho gimmick. He goes, ‘Wow, you really… wrestle crazy,’” she remembered. “And I go, ‘I do Memphis style. I’m very exaggerated’… And I was like, ‘let’s just go with it.’ And I was like, ‘I’m so happy I got that character.’”

Varon believes the character worked so well because she stood out physically in a division filled with smaller competitors. “Most of the girls that were there were tiny, itsy, bitsy things. And for me to be like the Goliath, you know, like the giant, it’s bullying the little kids, you know? I mean, it’s more believable,” she explained. “And I always love being a heel, which is totally opposite than I am in real life.”

The “psycho” gimmick propelled Varon to multiple WWE Women’s Championship reigns and some of the most talked-about matches of her era. Fans can watch the full interview now on the “Velvet Ropes” YouTube channel.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy