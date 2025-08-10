TNA Star Shocks WWE NXT Crowd in Venice Appearance

WWE NXT rolled into Venice, Florida on August 9 for a packed live event that brought surprises, crossover moments, and a dominant display from one of the brand’s most dangerous factions.

A major shock came when TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry made an unannounced appearance. During a promo with Brooks Jensen, the recently returned NXT star was suddenly interrupted by the former TNA World Champion. Hendry, who has appeared on NXT before, confronted Jensen in the ring before slamming him to the mat, drawing loud reactions from the crowd. This moment marks yet another chapter in the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

The night’s main event saw The Culling continue their reign of chaos. Following a disqualification finish in Zaria’s match against Izzi Dame, tensions boiled over into a six-person tag. The team of Zaria, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger were no match for the ruthless unit of Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame, who stood tall to end the evening.

Full results from the event, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

Tate Wilder defeated Brooks Jensen



Nikkita Lyons & Kali Armstrong defeated Dani Sekelsky & Bayley Humphrey



Josh Briggs defeated Unnamed



Carlee Bright defeated Tatyanna Dumas



Sol Ruca (with Zaria) defeated Lainey Reid



Shiloh Hill & Drake Morreaux defeated Anthony Luke & Harlem Lewis



Thea Hail defeated P-Nasty



Blindfold Match: Lexis King defeated Myles Borne



Zaria defeated Izzi Dame via disqualification



The Culling defeated Zaria, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger