Kyle Fletcher Signs Multi-Year AEW Contract After TNT Title Win

Kyle Fletcher’s future with All Elite Wrestling is now secure, with the newly crowned AEW TNT Champion signing a long-term, multi-year contract to remain with the company. According to a report from Fightful Select, the deal was finalized earlier this spring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that AEW sources have confirmed the agreement, with AEW President Tony Khan making it clear that he “sees Fletcher as a big part of AEW’s future.” The contract is described as a lucrative “big money deal,” made even more significant by Fletcher’s young age. Negotiations were handled through a representative on his behalf.

This news comes shortly after Fletcher claimed his first singles title in AEW. On the July 31 episode of Collision, he overcame Dustin Rhodes in a grueling Chicago Street Fight to win the TNT Championship. As a key member of the Don Callis Family, Fletcher’s triumph strengthens an already dominant faction that also boasts AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada among its ranks.

Fletcher’s first defense of the TNT Championship is expected to be revealed on AEW programming in the near future, with weekly broadcasts continuing on TBS and TNT.

