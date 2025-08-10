Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Disturbing Valentine's Day Encounter with Fan

Rhea Ripley recently shared a disturbing Valentine’s Day experience she endured, revealing how a fan invaded her privacy. Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, the former WWE Women’s World Champion recalled how a fan found her private residence and appeared on her Ring camera.

“She left a poem about us being the sun and moon, meant to be together. If I’d been home, I would’ve answered the door and felt so uncomfortable. I don’t want to feel that way in my own house,” Ripley said.

Unfortunately, Ripley's experience is not unique, particularly for female wrestlers who often face unwanted advances. Saraya, for instance, recently changed her policy regarding fan interactions after a troubling encounter, while Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping at her home in 2020.

“Some think they own us because we’re on TV weekly,” Ripley stated. “I’m a human being. I grew up like everyone else. I don’t want random people showing up at my door.”

In the age of social media and platforms like WWE Unreal, fans have unprecedented access to wrestlers, but it’s important to remember that these performers, despite their public persona, are entitled to privacy.

While Ripley appreciates the support of her fans, she emphasized the importance of respecting boundaries. She continues to entertain and inspire fans on TV and at premium live events, but like anyone, she deserves a private space free from intrusion.