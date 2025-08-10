×
Sky Hogan Has Final Say on Autopsy as Questions Remain About Hulk’s Death

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Sky Hogan Has Final Say on Autopsy as Questions Remain About Hulk's Death

In comments to TMZ, the District Six Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, stated that the decision on whether to conduct an autopsy on Hulk Hogan rests solely with his wife, Sky, despite his daughter Brooke offering to cover the costs.

Sky has not requested an autopsy, and there are no signs that she plans to. However, Hogan’s cremation has yet to take place, as there are concerns surrounding his medical care that may have contributed to his sudden passing. The decision to proceed with cremation also lies with Sky, who has not yet given the go-ahead.

The District Six Medical Examiner further clarified that if Sky has any suspicions about the circumstances of Hogan’s death, she can report them to the police. Only after an investigation is initiated will the medical examiner's office become involved. A spokesperson from the Clearwater Police Department reiterated that there were no signs of foul play or suspicion surrounding Hogan's death.

Sky does have the option to request a private autopsy, though the costs would be borne by the family.

