Flip Gordon Undergoes Successful Surgery After Rupturing Patella Tendon in Right Knee

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Flip Gordon Undergoes Successful Surgery After Rupturing Patella Tendon in Right Knee

In an Instagram post, CMLL wrestler Flip Gordon shared that he is undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. This marks his first ever surgery.

Gordon wrote: “After a few days of sharing incredible news, unfortunately, I now have to share some tough news. This past Friday in Arena México, my right knee’s patella tendon ruptured mid-match, literally exploding. Less than 24 hours later, I was in surgery for the first time in my life… and thankfully, it was a success. I’m beyond grateful to @cmll_mx for going above and beyond to ensure I received immediate care, and to @cevafinmd, @marcoat82, and the amazing medical team who made this possible. The road to recovery begins now….”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Flip Gordon (@theflipgordon)

