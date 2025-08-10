Flip Gordon Undergoes Successful Surgery After Rupturing Patella Tendon in Right Knee

In an Instagram post, CMLL wrestler Flip Gordon shared that he is undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. This marks his first ever surgery.

Gordon wrote: “After a few days of sharing incredible news, unfortunately, I now have to share some tough news. This past Friday in Arena México, my right knee’s patella tendon ruptured mid-match, literally exploding. Less than 24 hours later, I was in surgery for the first time in my life… and thankfully, it was a success. I’m beyond grateful to @cmll_mx for going above and beyond to ensure I received immediate care, and to @cevafinmd, @marcoat82, and the amazing medical team who made this possible. The road to recovery begins now….”

